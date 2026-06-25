Why one Idaho man is threatening to sue these cities over Flock Safety cameras - East Idaho News

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho man argues in a pair of tort claims that Idaho law enforcement agencies are violating state law by letting an artificial intelligence security company train its algorithm with data collected in Caldwell, Wilder and other cities. A tort claim is a possible precursor to a lawsuit.

Tyler Cain, of Wilder, said that Caldwell’s data-sharing agreement with tech company Flock Safety goes against Idaho State code which states automated license plate reader data “shall not be used for any non-law enforcement purpose,” and cites a section of the city’s contract with Flock where Caldwell grants the company “irrevocable, worldwide license to use the customer data.”

Cain filed a tort claim against the city of Caldwell on June 15. A day later, he filed an identical claim against Wilder.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to use our data however they want,” Cain said in an interview with the Statesman. “Flock keeps coming out with new systems based on the data they’re collecting from us.”

At least 30 localities across the country including Denver and Flagstaff, Arizona, have rescinded their contracts with Flock after it was revealed the company shared data collected from local law enforcement with its national network and federal agencies without consent.

In at least one case, the company admitted data it collected for the San Diego Police Department was shared with U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but attributed this to a mistake that has since been corrected.

More than 106,000 automated license plate reader cameras operate in the United States, and more than 87,000 of them are owned and operated by Flock Safety.

“You own your Flock camera data, and you decide who can access it,” the company said on its website. “Flock does not sell your data, and no outside agency can view your information unless you choose to share it.”

But Cain said the city’s agreement with Flock isn’t a sufficient protection for that data.

Cain’s tort claim demands that Caldwell change its contract with Flock to prevent sharing any of the data the city collects with the company’s national network of tens of thousands of interlinked, AI-powered cameras.

Cain is seeking $1,000 in damages from each city for invasion of privacy and the “unjust enrichment” of the company using data collected by local police.

Caldwell has until Sept. 13 to respond to Cain’s claim.

After Cain saw the news that Caldwell was using Flock cameras, he saw them get put up in his hometown of Wilder.

In 2025, Wilder City Council approved its annual budget that included a $10,000 capital outlay for police “equipment” that didn’t explicitly discuss the use of Flock or any other AI software.

In a recent social media post, Wilder Police acknowledged their use of Flock cameras and credit the system with helping solve a local hit-and-run.

“There was never any public discussion,” Cain said. “When I spoke with the chief of police, he said the cameras were approved directly by the mayor.”

Cain has since started a voter initiative in Wilder that, if successful, would force City Council members to vote on whether they continue to use the three Flock installations that have popped up in the city since the new year.

When contacted about the issue, a representative from the Wilder mayor’s office declined to comment. In a statement provided to the Statesman, a representative from Caldwell said the city attorney’s office is evaluating whether the language of its contract with Flock complies with Idaho law.

Cain confirmed that he is actively working with concerned residents in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls to file claims. “I want my community to be safe,” Cain said.

“These flock cameras make our community unsafe with the threat of false arrests and detainments.”