Woman killed, another rushed to hospital after 4-vehicle crash near Iona - East Idaho News

IONA — A woman was killed and another driver injured in a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Iona after a van failed to stop at a stop sign, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of East 49th North and U.S. Highway 26.

Investigators say a 39-year-old man from Camarillo, California, was driving a 2019 Nissan NV200 van eastbound on East 49th North when he failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a 2017 Dodge Challenger driven by a 59-year-old Idaho Falls woman.

The impact pushed the Dodge into the westbound lanes of U.S. 26, where it struck a 2008 Ford Focus driven by a 34-year-old Idaho Falls man and a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by a 44-year-old Idaho Falls woman. Two juveniles were also inside the pickup.

The Dodge driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Ford F-250 was also transported to a hospital. No information about the extent of her injuries was released.

ISP said the occupants of the Nissan, Dodge and Ford Focus were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Ford F-250 was also wearing a seat belt, but it is unknown whether the juvenile passengers were restrained.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 26 were blocked for about five hours while emergency crews responded and investigators processed the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department EMS. The crash remains under investigation.