Woman killed, another rushed to hospital following crash near Jerome - East Idaho News

JEROME — A woman was killed and another injured in a late-night crash north of Jerome on Monday.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 11:10 p.m. at the intersection of East 700 North and U.S. Highway 93.

Investigators say a 66-year-old woman from Buhl was driving a white 2002 Ford F-150 eastbound on East 700 North when she failed to yield at a stop sign and entered the highway. Her pickup collided with a northbound silver 2002 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 40-year-old woman from Shoshone.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene from her injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

Emergency responders from Jerome Fire, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.