Yellowstone National Park sets visitor record in May - East Idaho News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Yellowstone National Park set a new visitation record for the month of May, welcoming more than 570,000 visitors as the park continues to see strong tourism numbers in 2026.

Yellowstone recorded 570,272 recreation visits in May, a 1% increase over May 2025, according to a park news release. The total also surpassed the previous May record set during Yellowstone’s historic 2021 season, which ultimately drew more than 4.8 million visitors.

Year-to-date visitation is also trending upward. Through the end of May, Yellowstone has hosted 773,653 recreation visits, compared to 762,672 during the same period in 2025.

The park has seen a 19% increase in visitors compared to 2021, when 649,153 visits were recorded through May.

Park officials encourage visitors planning trips during the busy summer season to prepare ahead of time by reviewing travel information, downloading the National Park Service app, and following safety guidelines.