You have to see this! Woman falls into manhole after stepping on loose cover - East Idaho News

A SCARY ORDEAL — A security camera captured the terrifying moment when a woman fell into a manhole while walking on a sidewalk.

Footage from May 31, 2026, shows Fabiana Rosa, 32, looking at her phone while walking down a street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She suddenly steps onto a covered manhole but the metal cover immediately flips up. Rosa is seen falling down the manhole and disappearing.

A motorbike taxi driver who had reportedly dropped Rosa off moments earlier saw what happened and rushed over to help the woman. He pulled the cover off the manhole before emergency services were able to pull her to safety.

Rosa suffered injuries across her body and was taken to a nearby hospital but was later released.

“I thought I was going to die, because the water was hitting my chest and the hole was very deep,” Rosa told Brazilian media.

Authorities reportedly said two men appeared to move the cover out of place less than six hours earlier.

Rio de Janeiro City Hall mentioned the manhole is privately owned by a communication company. City officials said that company has made repairs so this type of incident doesn’t happen again.