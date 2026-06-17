Your GLP-1 medication: Building healthy habits for lasting results - East Idaho News

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What is your GLP-1 medication doing?

Medications like semaglutide or tirzepatide work by reducing appetite, slowing digestion, and helping your body manage blood sugar. They are powerful tools, but they work best when combined with healthy eating and regular exercise.

Think of your medication as a bridge, not a crutch. Right now, your medication is making it easier to eat less and feel satisfied. This is the perfect time to build habits that will support your health for life.

Why lifestyle habits matter even while on medication

NUTRITION: The MEAL Plan

Use the MEAL approach every day:

M — Muscle Maintenance

Eat protein first at every meal

Aim for 80–120 grams of protein per day

Best choices: Greek yogurt · eggs · fish · cottage cheese · chicken · beans · lentils · nuts · seeds

Protein shakes or bars can help if appetite is low

E — Energy Balance

Eat small, regular meals at consistent times — don’t skip meals

Focus on nutrient-rich foods, not calorie counting

Choose whole grains (oats, brown rice, quinoa) for lasting energy

A — Avoid Side Effects

Nausea → avoid fried/greasy foods and carbonated drinks

Constipation → increase fiber (fruits, vegetables, whole grains)

Reflux → eat smaller portions; don’t lie down for 2–3 hours after eating

L — Liquid Intake

Drink at least 8–12 cups (2–3 liters) of water daily

Dehydration is common because you're eating less

Include water-rich foods like soups, fruits, and vegetables

Foods to choose vs. foods to limit

EXERCISE: Your 3-step plan

Exercise is the #1 way to protect your muscles and bones while losing weight. Start where you are and build up gradually.

Step 1: Get Moving (Weeks 1–4)

Start with short walks or light activity

Build up to 150 minutes/week of moderate activity, like brisk walking, swimming, and riding your bike

That’s about 20–30 minutes most days

Step 2: Add Strength Training (Weeks 4–8)

Add 2 to 3 20-30 minute sessions per week (60–90 minutes total)

Use body weight, resistance bands, or light weights

Focus on major muscle groups with exercises like squats, push-ups, rows, and lunges

Community classes and online videos are great options

Step 3: Maintain Both (Ongoing)

30–60 minutes/day of cardio exercise

Strength training 2–3 times/week

This combination gives the best long-term results

Why strength training matters: When you lose weight, some of that loss comes from muscle — not just fat. Strength training tells your body to keep the muscle and burn the fat instead.

What happens if you stop your medication?

Research shows that stopping GLP-1 medication without preparation leads to significant weight regain. Your body’s hunger hormones increase when the medication stops.

The good news: If you and your doctor decide to reduce or stop your medication, the healthy habits you build NOW will give you the best chance of keeping the weight off. Your doctor may also:

Lower your dose gradually over at least 20 weeks

Switch to less frequent injections (e.g., every other week)

Restart the medication if weight regain exceeds 5%

Your daily checklist

Every day

Ate protein at every meal (aim for 80–120 g/day total)

Ate fruits and/or vegetables at every meal

Drank at least 8–12 cups of water

Did some form of physical activity

Ate regular meals at consistent times (didn’t skip meals)

Practiced mindful eating (ate slowly, stopped when satisfied)

Every week:

Completed 150+ minutes of cardio activity

Completed 2–3 strength training sessions

Weighed myself at least once

Logged my food intake (app, journal, or photos)

Key takeaways

Your medication is a tool, not a cure. Use this time to build habits that last. Protein and strength training are essential because they protect your muscles and bones. Don’t skip meals. Eat small, nutrient-dense meals at regular times. Stay hydrated. Drink at least 2–3 liters of water daily. Track your progress. Weigh yourself weekly and log your food and exercise. Talk to your doctor before making any changes to your medication.

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