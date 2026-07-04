Before the fireworks begin, Pocatello police have a message - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

POCATELLO – Happy Independence Day from the Pocatello Police Department!

Today, we celebrate the birth of our nation and the freedoms we are fortunate to enjoy. We hope you have a wonderful day with family, friends, and our community as we honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

If you’re celebrating today, please help keep everyone safe:

Leave fireworks to responsible use and follow all local laws.

Never drive impaired—designate a sober driver or use a ride home.

Watch for pedestrians, especially around celebrations and neighborhood gatherings.

Remember that fireworks can be stressful for pets. Keep them safely indoors and ensure they have proper identification.

Our officers, dispatchers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and other first responders are on duty today to help keep our community safe.

From all of us at the Pocatello Police Department, have a safe, fun, and Happy Fourth of July!