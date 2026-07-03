Child flown to hospital after OHV crash in Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — A juvenile was flown to a local hospital Thursday evening following an OHV crash in the Mill Creek camping area of Island Park.

According to a statement from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, July 2, at approximately 7 p.m., Fremont County emergency responders were dispatched to the area for a report of a child who had been involved in an OHV (off-highway vehicle) crash.

Emergency responders arrived and called for a medical helicopter. The juvenile was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The accident remains under investigation, and no further information is expected to be released.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all recreationists to always use protective gear and watch their surroundings.