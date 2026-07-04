Heading to the DMV? Idaho has new ID requirements you need to know - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE – As of July 1, updated Proof of Identity requirements have been implemented at Idaho DMV.

The changes, which are in accordance with Idaho Code 49-306, 49-401B, and 49-504, reflect statutory updates enacted during the 2026 legislative session and support consistent identity-verification practices across all DMV services.

Under the revised requirements, customers must present valid government-issued identification showing their full legal name, date of birth, and photograph when establishing a profile in the DMV system. For new customers to the Idaho DMV, establishing their customer profile will require presenting this identification in-person at the time their profile is created.

Acceptable identification includes Idaho and out-of-state driver’s licenses and ID cards, U.S. Department of Homeland Security documents, U.S. military IDs, U.S. and foreign passports, Idaho concealed weapons permits, Native American photo identification, corrections-issued ID cards, and Mexican Consular IDs.

Certified birth documents may be accepted when accompanied by photo identification. Additional provisions apply for minors.

These updates align DMV processes with current statute and ensure consistent, statewide identity-verification standards.

Visit the website or call 208-584-4343 for assistance.