Trump approves major disaster declaration for Idaho - East Idaho News

BOISE — President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster assistance for Idaho to help communities recover from a series of destructive storms that swept across parts of the state in March.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal funding is available to supplement state and local recovery efforts following severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides that struck Idaho between March 11-15.

The disaster declaration makes Public Assistance funding available on a cost-sharing basis to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations. The funding can be used for emergency response efforts as well as repairing or replacing public facilities damaged during the storms.

The assistance is available for projects in Benewah, Bonner, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah and Nez Perce counties.