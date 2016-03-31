Election 2019
The following are contested races in east Idaho.
Bannock County
Chubbuck City Council - Seat 1
Downey City Council
Inkom Mayor
Inkom City Council
Lava Hot Springs City Council
McCammon City Council -- 2-year seat
McCammon City Council -- 4-year seat
Pocatello City Council - Seat 1
Pocatello City Council - Seat 2
Pocatello City Council - Seat 3
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District -- Zone 3 Trustee
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District -- Zone 4 Trustee
Bear Lake County
Montpelier City Council
Paris City Council
Bingham County
Atomic City Council - Seat 1
Atomic City Council - Seat 2
Basalt Mayor
Blackfoot School District -- Zone 2 Trustee
Firth School District -- Zone 2 Trustee
Blackfoot-Snake River Fire District -- Zone 3 Trustee
Create Bingham County Recreation District
Bonneville County
Ammon City Council - Seat 5
Idaho Falls City Council - Seat 3
Ucon City Council
Idaho Falls School District -- Zone 3 Trustee
Idaho Falls School District -- Zone 4 Trustee
Swan Valley School District -- Zone 1 Trustee
Swan Valley School District plant facilities levy
Butte County
Arco Mayor
Butte City Mayor
Caribou County
Bancroft City Council
Clark County
Spencer City Council
Custer County
Mackay Mayor
Mackay City Council
Stanley City Council
Challis School District -- Zone 2 Trustee
Franklin County
Preston Mayor
Preston City Council
Franklin County Courthouse bond
Fremont County
Ashton City Council
Island Park Mayor
Island Park City Council
Newdale Mayor
St. Anthony City Council
Teton Mayor
Fremont County Ambulance District levy
Jefferson County
Menan City Council
Menan street levy
West Jefferson School District -- Zone 1 Trustee
Lemhi County
Salmon hotel option tax
South Lemhi School District -- Zone 4 Trustee
Lemhi County join College of Eastern Idaho taxing district
Madison County
Rexburg Mayor
Rexburg City Council
Sugar City Mayor
Sugar City Council -- 2-year seat
Sugar City Council -- 4-year seat
Oneida County
Malad City Council
Oneida School District -- Zone 3 Trustee
Oneida School District -- Zone 4 Trustee
Power County
American Falls City Council
Rockland Mayor
Rockland City Council
Arbon School District -- Zone 1 Trustee
Power County Hospital District bond
Teton County
Driggs City Council
Tetonia City Council
Victor Mayor
Victor City Council
Teton School District -- Zone 1 Trustee
Teton School District -- Zone 2 Trustee
Teton School District -- Zone 5 Trustee
If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss