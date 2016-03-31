Election 2019

TODAY'S WEATHER
The following are contested races in east Idaho.

Bannock County

Chubbuck City Council - Seat 1

Downey City Council

Inkom Mayor

Inkom City Council

Lava Hot Springs City Council

McCammon City Council -- 2-year seat

McCammon City Council -- 4-year seat

Pocatello City Council - Seat 1

Pocatello City Council - Seat 2

Pocatello City Council - Seat 3

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District -- Zone 3 Trustee

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District -- Zone 4 Trustee

Bear Lake County

Montpelier City Council

Paris City Council

Bingham County

Atomic City Council - Seat 1

Atomic City Council - Seat 2

Basalt Mayor

Blackfoot School District -- Zone 2 Trustee

Firth School District -- Zone 2 Trustee

Blackfoot-Snake River Fire District -- Zone 3 Trustee

Create Bingham County Recreation District

Bonneville County

Ammon City Council - Seat 5

Idaho Falls City Council - Seat 3

Ucon City Council

Idaho Falls School District -- Zone 3 Trustee

Idaho Falls School District -- Zone 4 Trustee

Swan Valley School District -- Zone 1 Trustee

Swan Valley School District plant facilities levy

Butte County

Arco Mayor

Butte City Mayor

Caribou County

Bancroft City Council

Clark County

Spencer City Council

Custer County

Mackay Mayor

Mackay City Council

Stanley City Council

Challis School District -- Zone 2 Trustee

Franklin County

Preston Mayor

Preston City Council

Franklin County Courthouse bond

Fremont County

Ashton City Council

Island Park Mayor

Island Park City Council

Newdale Mayor

St. Anthony City Council

Teton Mayor

Fremont County Ambulance District levy

Jefferson County

Menan City Council

Menan street levy

West Jefferson School District -- Zone 1 Trustee

Lemhi County

Salmon hotel option tax

South Lemhi School District -- Zone 4 Trustee

Lemhi County join College of Eastern Idaho taxing district

Madison County

Rexburg Mayor

Rexburg City Council

Sugar City Mayor

Sugar City Council -- 2-year seat

Sugar City Council -- 4-year seat

Oneida County

Malad City Council

Oneida School District -- Zone 3 Trustee

Oneida School District -- Zone 4 Trustee

Power County

American Falls City Council

Rockland Mayor

Rockland City Council

Arbon School District -- Zone 1 Trustee

Power County Hospital District bond

Teton County

Driggs City Council

Tetonia City Council

Victor Mayor

Victor City Council

Teton School District -- Zone 1 Trustee

Teton School District -- Zone 2 Trustee

Teton School District -- Zone 5 Trustee

