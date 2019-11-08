Madison County miscounts ballots in Tuesday’s election

REXBURG — The Madison County Clerk’s Office ballots were miscalculated on Tuesday’s election and while final numbers have changed, the winners are the same.

“We noticed the absentee ballots had been included in the totals twice,” a statement from the Madison County Clerk’s Office said. “The correction has been made and … there was NO change in the outcome of the election.”

Election officials noticed a change in the voter numbers Wednesday and released the statement so people did not question the integrity of the election.

As announced Tuesday night, Jerry Merrill will serve another term as Rexburg’s mayor. In corrected numbers, Merrill defeated newcomer Travis Brown by 933 votes rather than 827 votes. Merrill received 1,489 votes (72.8%), and Brown received 556 (27.2%).

The letter mentions Tuesday’s election results as unofficial and a canvass of a vote by the Madison County Commission will be held Nov. 12 to reflect the correct total.

For Rexburg City Council seats, Bryanna Johnson had 1,403 votes, defeating Robert Chambers who had 1,250 votes. Incumbent candidates Tisha Flora had 1,519 votes and Jordan Busby had 1,354 votes, enough to re-elect them to another term.

Corrected vote totals for Sugar City Mayor show Steven Adams with 367 votes, defeating David Ogden with 161 votes.

For Sugar City’s two-year-term council seats, Catherine Nielsen had 242 votes, and Connie Fogle had 374 votes. The two defeated Clyde H. Haacke with 161 votes and DeVerl Stoddard with 207.

In the four-year-term seats in Sugar City, Steve Davis received 267 votes, and Joy Ball had 280 votes, securing them both spots on the City Council. Incumbent Brent R. Barrus had 220 votes and L. Gene Jeppson received 238 votes.

Election Director Brenda Stoor said anyone with questions as to how the ballots were miscalculated is welcome to stop by the County Clerk’s office.