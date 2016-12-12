Weather Sponsor
Crowd gathers to support doctor whose privileges were revoked by hospital

Rexburg

3  Updated at 5:19 pm, December 12th, 2016 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
comission
Supporters of Dr. Jeffrey G. Hopkin packed County Commission’s chambers on Monday. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — More than 100 people packed the Madison County Commission’s chambers Monday, to support Dr. Jeffrey G. Hopkin, who lost his medical privileges at Madison Memorial Hospital last month.

Madison Memorial would not comment on the privileges being revoked for Hopkin. However, spokesman Doug McBride referred EastIdahoNews.com to the hospital’s policy on how it determines which physicians and other health care providers can practice medicine within the hospital.

From hospital policy

madison memorial hospital

Madison Memorial Hospital. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

“Practicing within the hospital is not a right, nor a guarantee, but a privilege, which must be applied for by the practitioner. … By meeting requirements for licensure and continuing education, demonstrating good outcomes and following recognized medical protocols and standards of care, physicians prove the ability to keep their hospital privileges.

“Privileges can be placed in jeopardy when physicians fail to meet these requirements, or when they engage in disruptive behavior in the hospital. In nearly every case, exhaustive efforts are made to improve the level of the practitioner’s care or conduct through educational, rehabilitative or disciplinary pathways, before the hospital resorts to the removal of hospital privileges.”

Read the entire policy here.

jeffrey-hopkin

Jeffrey G. Hopkin

His supporters filled the chambers during the meeting Monday. Where there was space, people stood or kneeled. Dozens lined the hallway outside of the chambers.

A citizen’s committee in support of Hopkin, led by Ariel Brown, asked that the commissioners review the hospital’s decision and that a policy be put in place so in the future unbiased people, like a mediator, could be involved in these decisions.

Madison Memorial Hospital is owned by Madison County, and a commissioner sits on the hospital board.

The committee collected more than 500 signatures and 200 letters in support. The committee wanted the commissioners to advocate for them and Hopkin.

“At first I was sad the doctor I have been working with for months won’t be my birth doctor,” Brown told EastIdahoNews.com. “Then I was angry and decided that I have to at least try and do something.”

Hopkin, who works at Upper Valley Family Practice & Urgent Care, did not attend the meeting. He also declined to comment to EastIdahoNews.com directly, but referred us to his spokesman Stan Stanley.

Stanley, told EastIdahoNews.com that Madison Memorial reviewed all of Hopkin’s cases from 2011 to 2015. Out of the 500 plus cases, 161 were births. Stanley says three cases were found that had questionable practices regarding hospital protocol.

“The patients in two of those cases have stood up in support of Hopkin,” Stanley said. “One of those patients wrote a letter to the commissioners stating the protocol broken was her fault, not Hopkin’s.”

In the letter, which was read in part during the commissioners meeting, the patient said Hopkin was on vacation during the time that she need a procedure performed. The patient wrote that Hopkin had referred her to another doctor, but she refused and wished to wait for Hopkin to return.

Commission Chairman Jon Weber told the packed room that the commissioners stand by the hospital’s decision.

“This is the first doctor that I can remember whose privileges have been revoked,” Weber said during the meeting. “They did not come to this decision easily. It’s been a lengthy process.”

Although the commissioners did not take questions from the public, many wanted to know why his patients weren’t considered. One woman who had been working with Hopkin for months was upset that she now is in a rush to find a new doctor for the birth of her child.

The commissioners also did not address the reason why Hopkin lost his privilege to practice medicine at the hospital.

“I am curious about the number of supporters that turned out for this meetings, but we don’t see Dr. Hopkin in the crowd,” Weber said. “As of Friday, Hopkin has not filed an appeal to the decision either, and we are nearing the 30-day deadline.”

Stanley says Hopkin is preparing to file an appeal to the decision.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

  • Ron Weekes

    Dear Rexburg, some of you have heard about the egregious actions taken against long-term Rexburg family doctor Jeff Hopkin. He has lost his privileges to serve his patients at our only local hospital. Below is the letter I have sent to our county commissioners as well as the hospital. All I can say is shame on the local doctors who feel like they need more power.
    Here is the letter I sent to the Madison County Commissioners as well as Madison Memorial Hospital’s Advisory Board.

    9 December 2016

    Madison County Commissioners:
    It has come to my attention that Dr. Jeffrey G. Hopkin has lost his privileges to practice medicine at Madison Memorial Hospital, a county owned entity. Dr. Hopkin saved my wife’s life on August 18, 2013 after she was rushed to MMH via ambulance. Without going into detail (which I will provide if requested), Dr. Hopkin professionally and with expediency provided the initial measures that saved my wife’s life. Dr. Hopkin did all he could with our local hospital’s resources before he wrote orders to have my wife transferred via ambulance to EIRMC in Idaho Falls.
    Dr. Hopkin has been our family physician for over twenty years. He takes the time to visit and work with you regardless of your condition. Other doctors in Rexburg make you feel unimportant due to the short amount of time they spend with you in their office. Dr. Hopkin has never done this in all the time that he has been our family’s physician.
    More important than Dr. Hopkin’s role as our family physician, he is our friend.
    This action against Dr. Hopkin is clearly in violation of the Mission Statement of MMH. On the hospital’s “About Us” page it states:
    To provide professional and compassionate health care to those we serve.
    Secondly, it states:
    We believe this vision can provide a brighter future for all patients. [W]e believe that each patient should have the opportunity to reach his or her full potential.
    And finally:
    The Hospital is clearly committed and able to provide quality healthcare to the families of our community through all of life’s stages, which creates healthier communities.
    By not allowing Dr. Hopkin to attend to any member of my family while at MMH, these statements are meaningless. Thus, the hospital is in violation of its own mission and vision.
    From what I have learned from The Committee to Reinstate Dr. Jeff Hopkin, our hospital has spent hundreds of thousand, if not millions, of dollars to “get rid” of a great doctor and a great man. That is money that comes from the tax dollars of Madison County residents like our family. What a waste! That money could have been better used to bring in permanent medical specialists like urologists, neurologists, and nephrologists, etc. Specialists that would have assisted Dr. Hopkin in saving my wife’s life over three years ago. Furthermore, my wife’s ongoing recuperation would be much simpler if the aforementioned specialists were here in Rexburg instead of needing regular trips Idaho Falls or Salt Lake City.
    Please do not let the biased territorial views of a handful of doctors at MMH dictate whether or not our family doctor, Dr. Jeff Hopkin, will be allowed to continue attending to any of his thousands of active patients at MMH. I urge you, as the Madison County Commission, to overrule the decision of this group at MMH and fully reinstate the privileges Dr. Jeff Hopkin at Madison Memorial Hospital.

    Respectfully,
    Ron Weekes

  • mudpupper

    First, I know absolutely nothing about this case. But on several occasions I have witnessed medical professionals with a great bedside manner that are danger to the patient in the hospital setting. Patients were fooled by bedside manner into thinking they were getting great care when in fact they were in danger in the operating room.

    I suggest trying to find out first why the privileges were revoked. Maybe there is a a valid reason. Maybe there isn’t a valid reason. It could be he was a danger. Maybe it was some more mundane procedural rules, or just plain bias. I don’t know. But if I were a patient I would look a little deeper.

    • Ron Weekes

      mudpupper, I agree with what you are saying in regards to poor bedside manner. This is NOT the case with Dr. Hopkin. As I said in my letter, he has been our family doc for over twenty years. Yes, there is bias involved. Biased doctors who don’t want other doctors to work at MMH.

