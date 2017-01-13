Weather Sponsor
Blackfoot man accused of sex crimes with a minor

Crime Watch

Updated at 3:07 pm, January 13th, 2017
Dustin Davis | Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man was arrested Thursday on five counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of sexual battery of a minor.

Dustin Davis, 40, is being held in the Bingham County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Davis was arrested following an investigation lasting several months, according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Further details on his alleged crimes were not released.

Officials ask anyone with information that may help with their investigation into Davis to contact them at (208) 785-4440 or (208) 785-1238.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

