Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

BYUI student charged with voyeurism after camera discovered in bathroom

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 10:12 am, January 23rd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story

REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student has been charged with felony video voyeurism after police say he hid cameras in an apartment.

Devan MacCabe, 23, of Salem, Utah was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday, Jan. 20.

“Six girls living in the La Jolla apartments called us and said they found a camera in their bathroom,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We went over and discovered a little pin hole camera was hidden in a towel hanger.”

Investigators believe the camera had been in the bathroom since Dec. 19.

Lewis says MacCabe, who attends BYU-Idaho and is friends with the girls, admitted to police that he put the camera in the bathroom.

“He also admitted that he placed another camera in a bedroom inside the apartment,” Lewis says.

MacCabe is scheduled for his first court appearance Monday afternoon. A BYU-Idaho spokesman says the university is conducting its own investigation.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Behind the scenes at Driggs SnowScapes

20 Jan 2017

Bruce Mason, Teton Valley News

Driggs man sentenced to prison after fifth DUI conviction, faces deportation

19 Jan 2017

Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News

Lemhi sheriff: DeOrr case is still ‘very active’

21 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Man charged with murder makes initial court appearance

17 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 