Highway closures across the state

Updated at 7:40 am, January 9th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are reporting slide off accidents throughout eastern Idaho Monday morning.

The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting road conditions are wet and slick with icy patches on most of the major highways. Drivers are urged to expect winter driving conditions when traveling.

Several closures have been reported. Idaho Highway 33 is closed at the Wyoming State Line, about 3 miles east of Victor, due to avalanche control work in progress.

U.S. Highway 93 is closed between 12 Mile Creek Road and Williams Creek Road, about 10 miles south of Salmon. The road is blocked and there is danger of an avalanche.

Idaho Highway 46, between U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 20, about 29 miles north of the Gooding area, is closed due to drifting snow on the roadway, high winds and reduced visibility.