VIDEO: Idaho family catches big rainbow trout while ice fishing

TWIN FALLS — An Idaho family’s fishing video has gone viral after they caught a gigantic rainbow trout.
Earlier this month, when neither parent had to go to work, the Lusk family decided to go on an ice fishing trip.
Heather Lusk and her husband, Logan, and daughter Ella went ice fishing at Cedar Creek Reservoir in Twin Falls County, according to KBOI.
After Logan had found a safe spot, with ice 6 inches deep, they started to fish, and caught a rainbow trout within 15 minutes.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff