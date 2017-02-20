Weather Sponsor
VIDEO: Idaho family catches big rainbow trout while ice fishing

0  Updated at 12:01 pm, February 20th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff and CNN
TWIN FALLS — An Idaho family’s fishing video has gone viral after they caught a gigantic rainbow trout.

Earlier this month, when neither parent had to go to work, the Lusk family decided to go on an ice fishing trip.

Heather Lusk and her husband, Logan, and daughter Ella went ice fishing at Cedar Creek Reservoir in Twin Falls County, according to KBOI.

After Logan had found a safe spot, with ice 6 inches deep, they started to fish, and caught a rainbow trout within 15 minutes.

Watch the video above to see how they reeled in the catch of their lives.
EastIdahoNews.com staff and CNN

