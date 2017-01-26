Weather Sponsor
ISU is $12 million short after losing hundreds of Middle Eastern students

Education

1  Updated at 2:47 pm, January 26th, 2017 By: Magdala Louissaint, KPVI
POCATELLO — Idaho State University President Arthur Vailas told state legislators the school is $12 million short since losing hundreds of Middle Eastern students.

ISU officials are in Boise this week discussing the university’s finances. Each January, Idaho university presidents make a presentation to Idaho’s Joint Finance Appropriations committee, which writes the state’s budget.

“Every year Idaho State University has the opportunity to put forward some recommendations, some things that we would like to be included in the budget, (and) funding that we would like to receive as an institution,” said ISU spokesman Stuart Summers.

In the meeting Tuesday, Vailas proposed upgrades to university buildings, plans for a polytechnic institute in Idaho Falls and he also mentioned a 35 percent decline in international students.

“Of course, you know we are with the many schools in the United States that had a significant impact on the change and policies of student scholarships from the Middle East,” Vailas told the committee.

In spring 2015, some Middle Eastern students say they were victims of racial discrimination on and off campus, and they didn’t want to come back. In August last year, ISU predicted a $5.3 million loss for about 250 students.

But now, Summers says, “Idaho State University is facing about a $12 million shortfall as a result of losing about 500 international students.”

The university spokesman says the shortage is only 5 percent of the school’s budget. The school is working to make budgetary adjustments.

“This is primarily and by and large being absorbed by the auxiliary units, and so our academics will have zero to little impact when it comes to absorbing or readjusting their budgets,” Summers said.

ISU officials will be in Boise all week. They’re expected to come back on Monday.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.

  • Gneiss guy

    Scaring off international students and domestic grad students. My graduate offer from the university turned out to be a bait and switch scam. I was supposed to be provided with health care coverage as part of my GTA offer. Moved my family here from out of state, school started and ISU changed their policy. They decided to have students get their own insurance by qualifying for subsidies under Obamacare. Except, in the state of Idaho, with a family size of 4, like mine, I would have to make $24,000/year to qualify for subsidies under the ACA. That’s almost exactly double what ISU pays me to be a GTA, so I would have to buy my own insurance which costs half as much as my total rent. My wife and I have been without coverage now since we moved here a year and a half ago. Every one of my friends who went to grad school elsewhere around the country has health coverage through their university. I was supposed to and was told I would have coverage when I visited the ISU campus before I accepted their offer.

    Screwing over your students is not the best PR move, ISU.

