Teton Sheriff’s Office investigating fight at Women’s March

January 21st, 2017

DRIGGS — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a physical altercation that occurred at the Women’s March event on Saturday.

Office spokesman Mitch Golden said the Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Driggs City Center located at 60 South Main St., after receiving a report of a fight in progress.

While enroute to the location, the suspect involved fled the scene, according to a news release.

Witnesses told the deputies that during a protest held at the Driggs Center, a male protestor was standing in the roadway to impede traffic and yelling at vehicles driving on Main Street.

According to a release, a protestor stood in the street, blocking a brown and white pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck then exited the vehicle and a verbal altercation occurred between the driver and several members of the protest group. A physical altercation then occurred between the driver of the pickup and several victims.

The suspect then returned to the pickup truck and left the scene.

Officials say No one was injured during the incident.

The case is currently under investigation.