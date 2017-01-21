Weather Sponsor
Teton Sheriff’s Office investigating fight at Women’s March

Driggs

4  Updated at 8:58 pm, January 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Courtesy Teton Valley News

DRIGGS — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a physical altercation that occurred at the Women’s March event on Saturday.

Office spokesman Mitch Golden said the Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Driggs City Center located at 60 South Main St., after receiving a report of a fight in progress.

While enroute to the location, the suspect involved fled the scene, according to a news release.

Witnesses told the deputies that during a protest held at the Driggs Center, a male protestor was standing in the roadway to impede traffic and yelling at vehicles driving on Main Street.

According to a release, a protestor stood in the street, blocking a brown and white pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck then exited the vehicle and a verbal altercation occurred between the driver and several members of the protest group. A physical altercation then occurred between the driver of the pickup and several victims.

The suspect then returned to the pickup truck and left the scene.

Officials say No one was injured during the incident.

The case is currently under investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

  • Don Curran

    HaHaHa! get out of the road and you won’t have to cry about getting hit….

  • 8585

    I observed the entire thing. The guy in the street was standing on the side of the road, maybe 4 feet from the snow bank, turned toward the gathering, not even looking at the truck. The guy in the truck stopped and started yelling at the guy in the crosswalk. The guy jumped out the truck and started pushing WOMEN and calling people “faggots” and threatening people and threw a few punches. So….yeah. False report of blocking traffic. Sheriff’s office now has his license plate and video of entire thing.

    • Spacemonkey

      Several drivers report that he was blocking traffic and would not move when asked to let them pass. My neighbor is one of them. The drone footage shows the truck stopped in the center turn lane and the parking spaces by the snow bank were full. All evidence points to the fact that you were part of the protest and trying to place all the blame on everyone but yourselves.

  • Joel Croft

    Sounds as though the driver was illegally blocked by one of the “VICTIMS??!”! Calling protestors and demonstrators “victims” seems inappropriate and misdirected. Driver shouldn’t have left his vehicle!

