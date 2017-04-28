Weather Sponsor
IFPD launches program to deal with feral cat problem

Local

1  Updated at 10:02 am, April 28th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is starting the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Pilot Program in Idaho Falls thanks to a $15,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society. The TNR Pilot program will help Idaho Falls humanely manage the area’s community cat populations.

Through the TNR Pilot Project, Animal Services staff and volunteers will humanely trap and sterilize free-roaming, unowned cats. The cats will also be vaccinated and medically treated before they are returned to the outdoors to live out their natural lives without reproducing. The goal is to perform 220 sterilization surgeries over the next six months. “The TNR program is a proven solution to help manage and decrease the number of community cats,” Idaho Falls Animal Services Manager said. “This Best Friend Animal Society grant will be instrumental in bettering the community by reducing cat nuisances, but also save these cats’ lives.”

Best Friends Animal Society is a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters. They partner with 1,700 rescue groups and shelters across the country.

Animal Services will be working with two local veterinarians during this project. The department also received an additional $5,000 in funding from local private organizations to assist with the program.

“We’re really grateful to Best Friends Animal Society and our other donors,” Brown said. “Without this grant, this program would not have been possible.”

Brown said this program will reduce the number of unhealthy cats coming into the shelter. It will also reduce the number of nuisance cat complaints. The IFPD hopes to be able to receive additional grant funding over the next few years to continue the program following this year.

  • Western Scrub Jay

    Neuter release programs are dismal failures every where. TNR attracts increased dumping of cats in the area. I highly recommend reading the population ecologist Dr Peter P Marra’s excellent review of the real science in his book Cat Wars. He gives a presentation too here https://www.allaboutbirds.org/cat-wars-effects-of-outdoor-cats-on-birds/

    Real scientists who study population dynamics have found that removal of feral cats is the fastest and most cost effective method of population reduction. Neuter release programs have resulted in no population reduction or increased populations. The one study cited often Levy 2003 still had feral cats after 11 years and the reductions in numbers were due to REMOVALS such as 47% adoption, 11% euthanasia, 7% killed by cars or other causes, and 15% lost or otherwise disappeared. He also argues that the traumatic deaths, diseased conditions, are inhumane for a domesticated species, which is what cats are, Felis catus. Trap and remove should be the plan.

    I highly recommend removing feral cats from the environment, rehome when possible, or humanely euthanize. Responsible ownership standards are encouraged by strict licensing laws for dogs and cats alike, mandatory spay neuter prior to the first litter, with presentation of veterinary certificates confirming vaccinations and neutering at the time of licensing, and microchipping so lost animals can be returned to owners and the owners fined.

