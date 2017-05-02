Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

2 Madison High School baseball players removed from team after drug arrest

Rexburg

0  Updated at 8:10 am, May 15th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Arthur Paul Morales III

REXBURG — Two men were arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on drug charges Thursday evening.

Arthur Paul Morales III, 18, was arrested on two felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance.

Another 18-year-old was arrested on one misdemeanor possession of marijuana. EastIdahoNews.com is not naming the suspect as we typically do not report on misdemeanor marijuana arrests.

“We have been working on this case for quite some time and made the arrests following a controlled buy by some of our officers,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says.

Morales and the other teenager are seniors at Madison High School and both were members of the varsity baseball team. Morales’ father, Art Morales, is the coach.

A spokeswoman with Madison School District 321 says both players were removed from the team following their arrest.

Lewis says additional charges may be filed in connection to this case. Both men are expected to appear in court this week.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton

Stories You May Be Interested In:

WEATHER & ROADS: Flood watch issued in Madison, Jefferson and Fremont counties

9 May 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Search continues for missing Blackfoot woman

13 May 2017

Jason Borba, KPVI

Annual Pocatello City Auction Slated for Saturday

9 May 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Popular restaurant closes after serving Rigby for decades

7 May 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 