84-year-old man arrested for lewd conduct with a child

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 12:00 pm, May 1st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Charles Cecil Carroll | Bonneville County Jail

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have arrested 84-year-old Charles Cecil Carroll for felony lewd conduct with a child.

The Idaho Falls man was booked into the Bonneville County Jail after a warrant was served at his residence on Friday.

Police reports show officers began investigating Carroll on April 6 after receiving information of inappropriate contact with a 4-year-old Idaho Falls girl, according to a news release. The alleged incident occurred the same day in the 300 block of 14th Street.

Carroll is being arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 12.

Nate Sunderland

