84-year-old man arrested for lewd conduct with a child

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have arrested 84-year-old Charles Cecil Carroll for felony lewd conduct with a child.
The Idaho Falls man was booked into the Bonneville County Jail after a warrant was served at his residence on Friday.
Police reports show officers began investigating Carroll on April 6 after receiving information of inappropriate contact with a 4-year-old Idaho Falls girl, according to a news release. The alleged incident occurred the same day in the 300 block of 14th Street.
Carroll is being arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 12.
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com