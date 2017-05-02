Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to auction off vehicles and seized property

Updated at 12:08 pm, May 2nd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is holding a sealed bid auction of motor vehicles and miscellaneous seized property starting Monday.

Bidding starts at 8 a.m. in the Bonneville County Courthouse Rotunda at 605 N Capital Ave in Idaho Falls, according to a news release.

People can view the items up for auction beforehand on Friday and Saturday at the Bonneville County Jail Impound located at 900 Environmental Way from from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All bids must be in written form and sealed. Bidding forms and envelopes will be provided. Bidding will close by 8:30 a.m. and the auction will start at 9:00 a.m.

All items are to be sold “as is” and “where is.” For information about the event, please contact Deputy Alicia Flegel or Lt. James Foster by calling (208) 529-1375.

View some of the items up for auction below:

