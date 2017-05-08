Couple, 3 others arrested in Rexburg drug bust

Updated at 12:35 pm, May 8th, 2017

REXBURG — Five people were arrested and charged in connection to a drug bust in Rexburg Thursday night.

Police have been investigating suspicious activity at 374 W. Main St. since January, according to Capt. Randy Lewis.

After conducting undercover drug buys, police raided the home and discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Mark Lee Jones, 46, is charged with six felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Madison County Jail on $100,000 bond.

His wife, Nicole Peterson, 46, faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in the Madison County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Amber Rae Jones-Kairis, 37, Evelyn Guadalupe Godinez, 31, and Andrew James Reynolds, 32, were also arrested and charged with misdemeanor drug crimes.

Lewis says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.