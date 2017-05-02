Weather Sponsor
Father of missing girl: ‘This has been terrifying. We’re happy she’s home’

Rexburg

0  Updated at 9:12 pm, May 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Elise Larson is reunited with her father, Michael Larson, outside their Rexburg home Tuesday night. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com.

REXBURG — The father of a 10-year-old girl who was missing for over three hours tonight says he’s thankful for everyone who helped search for his daughter.

“What an incredible community this is,” an emotional Michael Larson told EastIdahoNews.com. “Thanks to everyone who showed up. As a parent, this is terrifying but we’re happy she’s home.”

Larson’s daughter, Elise, walked out of her home at the Parkside Apartments near Park St. and Pioneer Rd. around 6:20 p.m., according to Rexburg Police officer Peter Noel.

Elise Larson | Photo: Rexburg Police Department

“She and her dad were going to visit their family farm in Hibbard,” Noel tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Her dad walked out the door one minute after she did and Elise was gone.”

Larson called police after conducting his own search and officers, along with dozens of community members, showed up to search for Elise. A command post was set up and search crews went door-to-door looking for the child.

Crews gather to search for a missing 10-year-old Rexburg girl. | Photo: Jack LaBaugh

Captain Randy Lewis says Elise was found walking along a road around 9:20 p.m. Someone in a vehicle recognized her and returned her safely to her neighborhood.

Nate Eaton

