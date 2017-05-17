Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board election results

IDAHO FALLS — Voters decided who would be on the Idaho Falls Auditorium Board on Tuesday. Four out of five positions were up for election.
Two of those seats were contested. Winners are listed below.
Seat 1 (six year term):
Bob Nitschke: Winner with 50.65 percent
Doug Powell: 49.35 percent
Seat 2 (six year term):
Jill Kirkham won unopposed
Seat 3 (four year term):
John LoBuono: Winner with 98.98 percent
Stephanie Hay (write-in candidate): 1.02 percent
Seat 4 (four year term):
Doug Swanson won unopposed
Cindy Ozaki was recently appointed as the auditorium district’s executive director and began in April. She resigned from her position as chairwoman of the board in March after serving on it for six years.
In 2011 voters chose to create the auditorium district to build and maintain a multi-purpose event center in Idaho Falls, according to the district’s website.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News