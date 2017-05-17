Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board election results

Updated at 10:49 am, May 17th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Voters decided who would be on the Idaho Falls Auditorium Board on Tuesday. Four out of five positions were up for election.

Two of those seats were contested. Winners are listed below.

Seat 1 (six year term):

Bob Nitschke: Winner with 50.65 percent

Doug Powell: 49.35 percent

Seat 2 (six year term):

Jill Kirkham won unopposed

Seat 3 (four year term):

John LoBuono: Winner with 98.98 percent

Stephanie Hay (write-in candidate): 1.02 percent

Seat 4 (four year term):

Doug Swanson won unopposed

Cindy Ozaki was recently appointed as the auditorium district’s executive director and began in April. She resigned from her position as chairwoman of the board in March after serving on it for six years.

In 2011 voters chose to create the auditorium district to build and maintain a multi-purpose event center in Idaho Falls, according to the district’s website.