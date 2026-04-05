 At least 1 injured in late-night crash in Pocatello - East Idaho News
Pocatello

At least 1 injured in late-night crash in Pocatello

  Published at  | Updated at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Jordan Ormond and Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Emergency workers respond to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Alameda Road and Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Emergency workers respond to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Alameda Road and Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com
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POCATELLO — A motorcyclist was injured late Saturday when his bike collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Alameda Road and Yellowstone Avenue.

Pocatello Police Lt. Josh Hancock said the crash was reported to police at 11:27 p.m. Few details were available Sunday, but Hancock confirmed that the motorcycle driver was transported to Portneuf Medical Center with minor injuries.

Information about the driver of the other vehicle was not available.

Photos obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show a damaged motorcycle lying in the outer lane of Alameda, near its intersection with Yellowstone, and debris spread across both lanes. A sedan with front-end damage is also seen stopped in the intersection.

Alameda was closed between Yellowstone and Wilson avenues for a time as police investigated and emergency crews cleared the roadway.

Pocatello police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

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Emergency workers respond to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Alameda Road and Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com
Emergency workers respond to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Alameda Road and Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com
Emergency workers respond to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Alameda Road and Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

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