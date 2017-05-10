UPDATE: Teen girls identified in Rose Hill Cemetery vandalism

Updated at 10:28 am, May 10th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has identified three female juveniles as being responsible for the vandalism of the Rose Hill Cemetery on Sunday.

Over the weekend, between 70 and 100 gravestones were vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damages. The police department released photos of the suspected vandals on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, the IFPD Warrants Facebook page posted the following:

“The people of interest in the Rose Hill Cemetery vandalism have been identified. Thank you for the tips.”

Sgt. Scott Killian said one of the female juveniles had already confessed to the crime. The juveniles, who are all local, will not be identified due to their age.

Authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com the three juveniles are being referred to court for the vandalism. Charges are pending.

Killian also said there was some initial confusion about when the vandalism occurred. Initial tips to police indicated it had taken place at about 3 a.m. Sunday. However, police later received photos that indicated the vandalism had occurred during the afternoon on Sunday.