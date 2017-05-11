LDS Church drops Scout programs for older teens

Updated at 7:28 am, May 11th, 2017 By: Josh Furlong, KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The LDS Church announced Thursday that it will no longer participate in the Varsity and Venturing programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will shift its focus from Scouting for boys aged 14-18 to that of its young men program, which is intended to provide spiritual, social and physical activities for teenagers. The change will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Many LDS congregations in the United States and Canada are not being well served in Varsity and Venture, according to the church, and are difficult to implement within the church. The change will provide a simplified program for the boys and their leaders in an effort to provide “personal growth and development.”

The change will not impact the Cub Scout or Boy Scout programs for the church, which will operate as normal. The church will continue to develop programs for its boys and girls that fit the needs of its congregations worldwide.

Boys working toward the rank of Eagle Scout will be able to continue after they turn 14 and will be supported and encouraged in their efforts, the LDS Church said.

The LDS Church has reviewed its affiliation with the Scouting program over the years and continue to “look for ways to better serve its families and young people worldwide.” However, the Cub Scout and Boy Scout program currently meet the “development program needs” for boys 8-13, according to the church.

“The BSA has always allowed the church to operate its programs in ways that are consistent with our standards and beliefs, and they have been very supportive,” the church said. “This change is to address the needs of young men ages 14 to 18 who have not had an effective program. The church is always evaluating what is best for our youth and families, and will continue to do so.”

Although the changes will not go into effect until the new year, the LDS Church encouraged its leaders to continue with their activities as they work to implement the new activity guidelines. Additionally, the LDS Church said it will continue to be involved in Friends of Scouting for the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs.

To facilitate activity ideas for boys older than 14, the church shared a website available since 2013 dedicated to helping leaders and youth select activities that fulfill the needs of the young men and women programs.

“When followed, these activities can provide better opportunities for spiritual, physical, emotional and intellectual growth,” the church added.

In January, the LDS Church said it was studying the Boy Scout’s decision to allow transgender children into the organization but that the Boy Scout’s would allow the church to maintain their religious beliefs regarding gay and transgender children while being affiliated with the Scouting program. The LDS Church said the decision to drop the Varsity and Venture program is not a response to the BSA’s recent policy changes.

Recently, the BSA has considered allowing girls into the Scouting program but has yet to make a decision. The LDS Church said it will continue to maintain its affiliation with the BSA and that Thursday’s decision was made before the church learned about the potential policy change to allow girls.

This article was originally published at KSL.com. It is used here with permission.