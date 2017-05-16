RESULTS: College of Eastern Idaho measure passes with 71 percent

3

Updated at 9:41 pm, May 16th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — The votes have been tallied and the measure to create a taxing district for the creation of the College of Eastern Idaho has passed with 71 percent of the vote.

The measure required a supermajority support (66.6 percent) to pass. The results are below.

RESULTS

Ballot Question: Shall a community college be organized to create the College of Eastern Idaho, which shall be a successor entity to Eastern Idaho Technical College?

YES: 10,213 (71.42 percent)

NO: 4,086 (28.58 percent)

48 of 52 precincts reporting. Includes absentee and early votes.

More info on community college issue



State Board of Education advances effort to create community college in Idaho Falls

Local Republicans oppose community college taxing district

Bonneville Democrats pass resolution supporting community college

Bonneville Co. Republican Women vote in favor of community college

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Should EITC become a community college?

CLICK HERE for information from the “VOTE YES ON THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE” campaign.

CLICK HERE for information from the “VOTE NO ON THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE” campaign.