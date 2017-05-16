RESULTS: College of Eastern Idaho measure passes with 71 percent

IDAHO FALLS — The votes have been tallied and the measure to create a taxing district for the creation of the College of Eastern Idaho has passed with 71 percent of the vote.
The measure required a supermajority support (66.6 percent) to pass. The results are below.
Ballot Question: Shall a community college be organized to create the College of Eastern Idaho, which shall be a successor entity to Eastern Idaho Technical College?
YES: 10,213 (71.42 percent)
NO: 4,086 (28.58 percent)
48 of 52 precincts reporting. Includes absentee and early votes.
