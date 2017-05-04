Three Idaho prison guards hurt in inmate attack

Updated at 4:06 pm, May 4th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

BOISE — Three Idaho prison guards were hurt in an inmate-on-inmate attack in a maximum security prison.

According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction, an inmate armed with a padlock wrapped in a T-shirt hurt three correctional officers and another inmate at Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in a recreational area at the prison. The officers were hurt when they tried to stop the inmate-on-inmate attack.

Two of the officers and the inmate who was assaulted suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

The third officer suffered less serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in a state vehicle.

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The inmate responsible for the assault is Clark Jackson Cleveland, according to the news release. Cleveland, 32, is serving a life sentence with no chance for parole.

Cleveland’s criminal record includes convictions in Twin Falls County for aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder.

He wounded an Idaho State Police trooper during a chase in 2011, which resulted in a standoff at a Twin Falls hotel, according to Elko Daily Free Press. Cleveland shot and killed bystander Tracy Ivie of Utah in the ensuing hostage crisis.

More recently, he was convicted of aggravated battery in Ada County for assaulting another inmate at Idaho State Correctional Institution on Aug. 1, 2016.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Thursday’s assault. Idaho Maximum Security Institution has canceled all inmate visiting sessions through Sunday.