Utah parents arrested after video shows brawl with baby caught in the middle

Utah

0  Updated at 5:19 pm, May 5th, 2017 By: Kiersten Nuñez and Mark Green, KSTU
OREM, Utah — Two parents who were filmed while locked in a brawl with their baby caught in the middle Sunday morning have been arrested.

Friday, police stated that Britnie Hass and Elias Holt were arrested in connection with the incident.

The footage, shot in the parking lot of a La Quinta in Orem early Sunday morning, shows a violent encounter unfolding with the couple’s 11-month-old son in their midst.

“When I was saying to him, ‘Let me take the baby inside’, that’s when she grabs the baby out of his arms so violently,” said Melina Ylinen, the family member in the video. “The baby was really low on her hip, and he was bowing backwards, and I was afraid his back was going to snap.”

Hass is facing charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse, and assault. Holt was arrested for a previous warrant.

After police responded to the incident, they took both parents and the child to a relative’s house. Friday, Orem Police said they did not make an arrest initially because they wanted to consult with the city attorney and the Division of Child and Family Services before proceeding.

“It’s not uncommon for us to be at an incident where a crime has been committed that we don’t make an arrest at that time,” said Lt. Craig Martinez of the Orem Police Department. “We felt at that time we first needed to go over the case with the City Attorney and DCFS to see if we had enough to file charges.”

Ylinen said Friday she is glad the baby is safe.

“I want Elias and Britnie to get help,” she said. “I want the baby to be safe in the meanwhile, and I think that’s the direction that we’re going in finally.”

The infant was not harmed in the incident and is now staying with a family member. Police and DCFS personnel are still investigating the case.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence online or call (208) 384.0419 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.

This article was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KSTU. It is used here with permission.

