3 juveniles charged for Rose Hill Cemetery vandalism

Idaho Falls

1  Updated at 5:14 pm, June 19th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — On Friday June 16, the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against three juveniles in connection to the Rose Hill Cemetery vandalism case. Each juvenile was charged with felony malicious injury to property for a series of crimes of malicious injury to property causing damage over $1,000.

In Idaho, juvenile cases are sealed until after the admit/deny hearing which is the juvenile version of an arraignment or initial appearance. Thereafter the records are generally deemed public or exempt depending on the following rules:

(9) Juvenile court records as herein after provided:

(B) All court records of Juvenile Conections Act proceedings on a petition filed under I.C. 20-510 pending an admit/deny hearing held pursuant to Rule 6, I.J.R. to permit the parties to request that the court consider, or permit the court to consider on its own motion, closing the records and files. Thereafter the court records shall be open unless the court enters an order exempting them from disclosure. At the admit/deny hearing the court shall determine whether the court records shall remain exempt from disclosure as provided in 1. and 2. below:

1. Court records of Juvenile Corrections Act proceedings brought against a juvenile under the age of fourteen (14 ), … , shall be exempt from disclosure if the court determines by a written order in each case that the records should be closed to the public.

Given the publicity and understandable outrage for this crime, we felt it appropriate to inform the public of the progress but will be prohibited from further comments and specific case information.

  • George Williams

    The rest of their lives? You did nothing wrong as a youth? You never made mistakes when you were younger? So instead of trying to help these girls, punish them for the rest of their lives? Your loved ones are buried in that cemetery. Where are they now? Heaven? Do you think they are sitting up there saying punish these girls for the rest of their lives? Or are they probably being more reasonable, compassionate, and forgiving than you? Make restitution. Make amends. Forgive. Grow up.

