CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman jumps in front of car to save boy

Updated at 4:14 pm, June 5th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut — An out of control car pinned two people against a stone wall and police say a woman who saw what was happening likely saved a child’s life.

Shanta Jordan didn’t know the little boy she saved. She tried to push him out of the way when a car came barreling at him, but there wasn’t time for that so she jumped in front of the car.

Police say her body absorbed much of the impact, saving the child’s life, but the boy did still sustain serious injuries.

State and local leaders will pay special tribute to Jordan in a ceremony next week. Right now, she is recovering in the hospital.

“If she did not step in, the child would be in direct contact with the motor vehicle against the wall, and most likely, he would have perished,” Bridgeport police chief A.J. Perez said. “He would have died.”

As for the little boy, doctors initially thought they would have to amputate both legs, but surgeons in the hospital spent hours operating and were able to save them. He still recovering at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is also hospitalized and is facing reckless driving and other charges.