Police investigating after gay pride flag is burned in front of Boise home

Updated at 4:32 pm, June 12th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Boise Police Department.

BOISE — Police are investigating a case of malicious harassment after an unknown suspect burned a gay pride flag.

The flag was being flown in front of the victim’s house near N. 25th street and Heron St. The victims were flying the flag in support of pride week.

The flag was damaged by the fire sometime between June 10th at 10:00 pm and June 11th at 8:00 am. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

You can remain anonymous and you can earn a reward of up to $1000.00 if your tip leads to a felony arrest.