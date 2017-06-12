Weather Sponsor
Police investigating after gay pride flag is burned in front of Boise home

Idaho

2  Updated at 4:32 pm, June 12th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Boise Police Department.

BOISE — Police are investigating a case of malicious harassment after an unknown suspect burned a gay pride flag.

The flag was being flown in front of the victim’s house near N. 25th street and Heron St. The victims were flying the flag in support of pride week.

The flag was damaged by the fire sometime between June 10th at 10:00 pm and June 11th at 8:00 am. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

You can remain anonymous and you can earn a reward of up to $1000.00 if your tip leads to a felony arrest.

Managing Editor

  • David Devlin

    I wonder if there would have been a police investigation and a news story if it had been United States of America flag.

    • thisIsKristopher

      Probably, if it was hung on the front of someone’s house. Buying a flag and burning it yourself is hardly the same as burning the flag that someone has on their property. Regardless of whether or not it is an American flag or a Gay Pride flag.

