A freeze warning has been issued in parts of eastern Idaho  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A freeze warning has been issued after temperatures are expected to be low throughout the night.

The freeze warning begins Wednesday starting at 2 a.m. through 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to be as low as 28 degrees in Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, and the Lower Snake River Plain. NWS officials said they are looking at below freezing temperatures for the next few nights.

The warning says to take steps now to protect plants from the cold.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning said.

