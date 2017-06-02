Rexburg man charged with felony sex crimes against two girls

2

Updated at 3:57 pm, June 2nd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details about alleged sexual abuse of children. Reader discretion is advised.

REXBURG — A 43-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing two girls under the age of 10.

Garon C. Miskin was arrested Thursday evening by Madison County Sheriff deputies on one count of sex abuse of a child and two counts of lewd conduct, all felonies.

Due to an event at the time of his arrest, the details of which have not been made public yet, Miskin was additionally charged with misdemeanors of injury to a child and obstructing or resisting an officer. Court documents on those charges were not available Friday.

According to court records, two female victims reported the sexual abuse to the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg, which had occurred several years previous.

One victim reported the abuse started when she was 6 years old and continued until she was 8 years old, according to court documents. The other child said the abuse happened between the time she was around 10 and 14 years old.

Court records show Miskin is related to the victims.

Both victims told investigators that Miskin touched them under their clothing, on their chest and groin area several times.

One victim disclosed to investigators that at a young age, Miskin dressed her in a “revealing” dress and took photos of her and pictures under her dress.

Miskin is also reported to have used a video camera to watch the girl undress through her bedroom window.

Miskin is held on a $150,000 bond, and he made his first court appearance Friday morning. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 15.