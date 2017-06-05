UPDATE: Rexburg man charged with felony sex crimes had loaded gun, say police

Updated at 9:52 am, June 5th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details about alleged sexual abuse of children. Reader discretion is advised.

UPDATE – Monday, June 5:

Details have emerged on misdemeanor charges of injury to a child and obstructing or resisting an officer filed against Garon C. Miskin, 43, of Rexburg, at the time of his arrest.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Madison County Deputy Braden Bestor arrived at Miskin’s home to arrest him on the three felony charges: one count of sex abuse of a child and two counts of lewd conduct.

“While attempting to explain that he needed to place his hands behind his back, he turned to re-enter his residence,” Bestor wrote in the statement. “I grabbed his right elbow area in (an) attempt to keep him from re-entering the residence due to his felony warrants and knowledge of firearms in his possession. He pulled away and was taken to the ground to gain control. He was placed in handcuffs with no further incident.”

After Miskin was taken into custody, Bestor said he discovered a rifle inside the doorway.

“A loaded 20-gauge shotgun was located inside the front door where Miskin was attempting to re-enter,” Bestor wrote. “He was charged with injury to a child where the loaded shotgun was leaning against the wall right inside the front door of the home.”

Miskin posted $150,000 bond Sunday afternoon and has been released from the Madison County Jail.

He is court ordered to have no conduct with the alleged victims.

PREVIOUS STORY – Friday, June 3:

REXBURG — A 43-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing two girls under the age of 10.

Garon C. Miskin, of Rexburg, was arrested Thursday evening by Madison County Sheriff deputies on one count of sex abuse of a child and two counts of lewd conduct, all felonies.

Due to an event at the time of his arrest, the details of which have not been made public yet, Miskin was additionally charged with misdemeanors of injury to a child and obstructing or resisting an officer. Court documents on those charges were not available Friday.

According to court records, two female victims reported the sexual abuse to the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg, which had occurred several years previous.

One victim reported the abuse started when she was 6 years old and continued until she was 8 years old, according to court documents. The other child said the abuse happened between the time she was around 10 and 14 years old.

Court records show Miskin is related to the victims.

Both victims told investigators that Miskin touched them under their clothing, on their chest and groin area several times.

One victim disclosed to investigators that at a young age, Miskin dressed her in a “revealing” dress and took photos of her and pictures under her dress.

Miskin is also reported to have used a video camera to watch the girl undress through her bedroom window.

Miskin is held on a $150,000 bond, and he made his first court appearance Friday morning. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 15.