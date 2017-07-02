UPDATE: Additional firefighters arrive at Menan Butte fire; crews fighting from air and ground

3

Updated at 6:45 pm, July 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

UPDATE SUNDAY 9:30 p.m.

The Menan Butte fire is now burning on 250 acres — all of it on Bureau of Land Management land.

Three single air tankers, one heavy air tankers, two dozers and four engines are fighting the blaze.

The fire reignited due to winds and flames are traveling northwest.

UPDATE SUNDAY 7:25 p.m.

Firefighters with the Madison County Fire Department have arrived at the Menan Butte to help battle the fire that reignited Sunday evening and additional crews are on the way.

Smoke from the Menan Butte fire could be seen for miles Sunday evening. | Photos: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com.

RELATED | PHOTO GALLERY OF MENAN BUTTE FIRE

Authorities are asking drivers on Highway 33 and Twin Butte Rd. to not stop as it can create challenges in the firefighter effort.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

UPDATE SUNDAY 6:45 p.m.

REXBURG — A fire at the Menan Butte reignited Sunday evening and crews from multiple agencies are battling the blaze.

One Bureau of Land Management engine and two engines from the Central Fire Department are on scene, according to BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee.

“There was some interior heat earlier and with the storm coming through, the wind has potentially stirred up that interior heat,” Griffee tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The original fire started around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Evidence suggests the fire was caused by fireworks, according to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management.

As of Sunday morning, the fire was contained at 30 acres.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will update this story with new information when we receive it.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

IDAHO FALLS — The Menan Butte fire started at approximately 11 p.m. July 1st. Evidence suggests the fire was caused by fireworks. The investigation is ongoing. The fire is now contained at 30 acres.

Several units from the Central Fire District, the Jefferson County Sheriff and one BLM engine responded last night and there are currently four engines on scene. The fire started near the Deer Park Wildlife Refuge and the Menan Butte trailhead off of Twin Butte Road. The fire was contained at 11 a.m. this morning and estimated control time is 7 p.m.

The fire started on BLM land where it is prohibited to possess or discharge fireworks. Remember you can be liable for the fire suppression costs and cited if you are found igniting fireworks. This is the 4th human caused fire in the Menan Butte area in the last two weeks.

Fire season has already started on BLM lands. We have experienced hot and dry weather and below average precipitation over the past month. Fine fuels like grass are primed to ignite. Please observe the BLM Fire Prevention Order that is in effect until October 20th and be careful as you continue to enjoy the holiday weekend.