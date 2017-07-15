Inauguration ceremony for BYU-Idaho President Henry J. Eyring announced

Updated at 4:39 pm, July 15th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho President Henry J. Eyring will be formally installed as the university’s 17th president at an inauguration ceremony on Sept. 19.

The event will be held at 2:10 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium, according to a news release.

Eyring has served the BYU-Idaho community since 2006 as associate academic vice president over online learning, advancement vice president and academic vice president. He is also the son of Elder Henry B. Eyring, a Mormon Church leader and former president of Ricks College in the 1970s. Ricks College later transitioned into BYU-Idaho in 2002.

On Feb. 7 it was announced that Henry J. Eyring would be the next president of BYU-Idaho. He replaced President Clark Gilbert, who left the university to launch BYU-Pathway Worldwide in Salt Lake City.

Eyring began his responsibilities as president on April 10.

