Charges filed against man accused of starting 71,000 acre Brian Head Fire in Utah

Updated at 11:58 am, July 27th, 2017 By: David Wells, KSTU

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The man accused of starting the massive Brian Head Fire in southern Utah last month is now facing two misdemeanor charges.

A document filed in 5th District Court Tuesday shows Robert Ray Lyman, 60, of Taylorsville, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of Reckless Burning and a Class B misdemeanor charge of Failure to Notify of Burn or Obtain permit.

The wildfire burned over 71,000 acres near the town of Brian Head.

The cost of fighting the Brian Head Fire reached nearly $34 million.

The wildfire started shortly after noon on June 17 and prompted officials to evacuate the entire town of Brian Head for 13 days. Several roads in the area were also closed as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

