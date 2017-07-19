Idaho Falls street closed after man hits 3 parked cars

Updated at 8:11 am, July 19th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police have closed 9th Street between Terry Dr. and St. Clair Rd. after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning.

A city spokeswoman says a man driving a 4-door Pontiac Grand Prix hit approximately three other parked vehicles and several trees. There is debris all over the road and police are requesting that people avoid the area.

The road will be closed for several hours.

The driver was transported to EIRMC with non-life-threatening injuries and the accident is under investigation.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.