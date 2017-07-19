Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Idaho Falls street closed after man hits 3 parked cars

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 8:11 am, July 19th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Photo courtesy Chelsy Alldredge

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police have closed 9th Street between Terry Dr. and St. Clair Rd. after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning.

A city spokeswoman says a man driving a 4-door Pontiac Grand Prix hit approximately three other parked vehicles and several trees. There is debris all over the road and police are requesting that people avoid the area.

The road will be closed for several hours.

The driver was transported to EIRMC with non-life-threatening injuries and the accident is under investigation.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton

Stories You May Be Interested In:

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck, RV go up in flames along I-15 near Downey

15 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The kokanee are biting big time at Ririe Reservoir

15 Jul 2017

Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com columnist

NEWSMAKERS: Lt. Gov. Brad Little and his run for governor

9 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Inauguration ceremony for BYU-Idaho President Henry J. Eyring announced

15 Jul 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 