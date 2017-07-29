Man killed in firefight with police in Owyhee County

0

Updated at 12:17 pm, July 29th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

OWYHEE COUNTY — Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that ended in a fatal standoff Saturday morning.

Police reports show the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office performed a welfare check at an individual’s home at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. The individual inside the home, 48-year-old Dennis W. Robinson, responded to deputies with gunfire.

The male subject fled in his vehicle, leading deputies on a pursuit into the Owyhee Mountains area, according to a news release. Owyhee County deputies requested assistance from other law enforcement agencies. That request was answered by the Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police.

Robinson stopped driving at approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle became wrecked on Hard Trigger Road in Owyhee County.

A standoff ensued, and Robinson continued firing intermittently on law enforcement officers before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers at approximately 6:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.

More information will be released as it becomes available.