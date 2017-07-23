Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Manhunt underway for shotgun-wielding robber who stole money from Sage Hill Casino

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 1:00 pm, July 23rd, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff
Share This Story

The following is a new release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — The FBI and Fort Hall Police Department are investigating a robbery at the Sage Hill Casino on Sunday morning.

At about 2:25 a.m. an unidentified white male walked into the casino with a shotgun and demanded the casino cashie put money into a bag. After a large amount of money was placed inside the bag, the male individual it and walked out of the casino and got into a truck.

No staff or patrons were harmed, according to a news release.

The truck left the casino parking lot and headed south on Interstate 15. The truck is believed to be a newer model GMC Sierra Z71, dark colored, 4 door crew cab with an unknown license plate. The truck appeared to to have aftermarket rims.

The suspect was described to be a white male, approximately 6-feet-tall with a large build and weight between 230 to 250 pounds.

The male was last seen wearing a red “Philly” baseball hat, black shirt with a black jacket, light blue jeans with tan brown boots. The suspect concealed his identity with a dark colored bandana. A tattoo of a human skull was on the backside of his right hand.

If anyone has information about the identity of the robber, please call the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000.

Callers can remain anonymous.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
ISJ-Edit

The Idaho State Journal in Pocatello has covered southeast Idaho news and events since 1892. The daily publication is owned by Pioneer Newspapers and maintains a print circulation in Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by the Idaho State Journal.

Subscribe to the Idaho State Journal’s print or online edition by calling (208) 232-4161 or by visiting www.idahostatejournal.com.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Blackfoot man killed, woman and 5-year-old girl injured in rollover

16 Jul 2017

Idaho State Journal staff

NEWSMAKERS: ‘Naked & Afraid’ star, Pocatello native Jeff Zausch

16 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Former Idaho Republican Party chairman running for lieutenant governor

18 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Don’t let swimmer’s itch happen to you

19 Jul 2017

Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 