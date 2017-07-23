Manhunt underway for shotgun-wielding robber who stole money from Sage Hill Casino

0

Updated at 1:00 pm, July 23rd, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a new release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — The FBI and Fort Hall Police Department are investigating a robbery at the Sage Hill Casino on Sunday morning.

At about 2:25 a.m. an unidentified white male walked into the casino with a shotgun and demanded the casino cashie put money into a bag. After a large amount of money was placed inside the bag, the male individual it and walked out of the casino and got into a truck.

No staff or patrons were harmed, according to a news release.

The truck left the casino parking lot and headed south on Interstate 15. The truck is believed to be a newer model GMC Sierra Z71, dark colored, 4 door crew cab with an unknown license plate. The truck appeared to to have aftermarket rims.

The suspect was described to be a white male, approximately 6-feet-tall with a large build and weight between 230 to 250 pounds.

The male was last seen wearing a red “Philly” baseball hat, black shirt with a black jacket, light blue jeans with tan brown boots. The suspect concealed his identity with a dark colored bandana. A tattoo of a human skull was on the backside of his right hand.

If anyone has information about the identity of the robber, please call the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000.

Callers can remain anonymous.