Mug shot, new details released in Ammon murder case

Updated at 11:59 am, July 20th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON — On Thursday July 20, the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a charge of first degree murder against Jameion Hernandez for the murder of Lisa Ann Stukey. First degree murder is punishable by either the death penalty, or life in prison with a ten year minimum sentence and a $50,000 fine. At this time the case has been presented before Judge Kennedy and probable cause has been found. The defendant is currently being held without bail.

We would like to thank the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Idaho State Police as well as other agencies, for their tireless effort and diligence in bringing the investigation to this point.

While efforts continue to identify the deceased through DNA testing, we can say with reasonable certainly that the dead body is Lisa Stukey. At this time, we have no reason to believe anyone else was involved in the murder of Lisa Stukey.

We continue to encourage all individuals with knowledge of this crime to bring that information to law enforcement for their investigation. Anyone willfully withholding knowledge or information from law enforcement regarding this crime may face criminal charges.

As this is a pending criminal case with an ongoing investigation, and pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Idaho Rules of Professional Responsibility, we will not comment further on the evidence in the case to insure the defendant’s right to a fair trial. Thank you for your interest and consideration in this matter.