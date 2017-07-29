Teton Valley espresso stand adds restaurant, ice cream to expanding business

Updated at 9:49 am, July 29th, 2017 By: Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News

DRIGGS — Pass along the main drag of Driggs and you may notice that the old dairy building has a new look.

That’s because Caleb and Tara Coverett, owners of Daydreams Espresso (the only drive-through coffee stand in town) have moved in, opening a combination café and ice cream parlor.

“Tara wanted to start up an ice cream parlor,” explains Caleb, who said the couple got the idea to expand from their successful experience at the coffee stand.

“I like going to get ice cream, it’s a fun place to go on a hot afternoon,” Tara agrees. “I thought it would be nice to have another place to go where the prices are low— we wanted a place where families could go and youth could hang out.”

The Coveretts say they are committed to keeping good hours to cater to people looking for an alcohol free place to enjoy late at night.

“We’re open until 9:00 pm for now but later we’ll aim for 10:30 or even 11:00,” said Caleb. “We’ll have music and a good atmosphere, serve pizza late and of course the ice cream.”

The ice cream already has some devoted fans.

“It’s way better than the ice cream that comes from the factory, they make it right here,” said local resident Ray. “It tastes so good there are flavors I’ve never had before. But they also have a sweet cream I haven’t had since my grandmother made it for me. It’s really good.”

Caleb says he had to study the science of ice cream to get started.

“I like a really pure flavor. Not too sweet but really creamy,” he said. “You have to bind all the water molecules and have the cream absorb the flavors. There are no stabilizers or immulsifiers. I didn’t want that, I just wanted the cream.”

Caleb explains the involved process takes almost eight hours to complete. There are several flavors currently on offer: white chocolate, chocolate, strawberry, huckleberry, matcha green tea, and sweet cream.

“Everybody liked sweet cream better than vanilla, so that’s why I discontinued it,” Caleb explains. “That’s what people who want vanilla usually want, something pure.”

Expect more flavors to come.

“I think we’re going to try to do a lime,” said Caleb. “I’ve had a lot of people interested in a lime flavor… We’ll do some sorbets for people who are dairy free. We’re trying to do sugar free but it’s hard to get the consistency.”

Besides ice cream, Daydreams will offer breakfast and lunch items—including an enticing item known as ‘breakfast pizza’—as well as espresso drinks and smoothies.

“We do deli sandwiches, brats, chips and pizzas right now,” said Caleb. “We cook all the meat outside on the grill. Eventually we will move it inside.”

The Coveretts have been in the area for several years before starting their business in April 2016.

“There was a drive through in Victor but not in Driggs so we thought it would be successful,” says Tara. “It’s been going really well.”

Both put that down to focusing not just on tourists, but locals.

“The best part is you get to build a lot of relationships with the community,” says Caleb. “We have an awesome community. It attracts good people.”

But everyone is welcome, especially those interested in learning some Welsh—Caleb is fluent.

“Am unrhywun sydd isio,” he said. “[I will speak with] anyone that wants to.”

This article was originally published in the Teton Valley News. It is used here with permission.