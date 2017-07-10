UPDATE: Officials release information on Jefferson Co. crash

Updated at 8:35 pm, July 10th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.

The following is an update from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office:

On July 10 at approximately 3:56 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries located at the intersection of 4500 E. and Countyline Road in Jefferson County.

Further investigation revealed that a 2001 Mercedes SUV owned and operated by 52-year-old Wayne Walker of Lewisville was southbound on 4500 E. and failed to stop at the stop sign on Countyline Road, causing a collision with a 2017 Chevrolet truck owned and operated by 61-year-old Richard Wood of St. George, Utah.

Richard and his passenger, Rebecca Wood, were eastbound on Countyline Road.

After the collision, Walker’s vehicle entered the canal on the south side of the intersection and flipped onto the driver’s side into the water. Walker was unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by other motorists that arrived on scene shortly after the accident. Walker sustained serious injuries to his head and right arm and was transported to EIRMC by air ambulance.

Rebecca Wood, age 54 from Utah, was transported by ambulance to be medically cleared, but appeared to have not sustained serious injury.

The Investigation Continues by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Ririe QRU, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Life Flight also responded to this accident.

ORIGINAL STORY

RIRIE — An air ambulance responded to a crash that sent two vehicles into a canal around 4 p.m. Monday.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire District and Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded to a two-vehicle injury crash near the intersection of County Line Road and 4500 East in Jefferson County.

It appears the two vehicles collided and ended up in the canal next to the road.

It is unclear how many people were transported or what the extent of their injuries were.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out for more details and will post when they become available.

