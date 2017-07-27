WATCH: Entire Idaho Falls solar eclipse community meeting

0

Updated at 1:10 am, July 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

PART ONE



PART TWO



IDAHO FALLS — Several hundreds community members and business owners attended an informational solar eclipse community planning Meeting Wednesday night at the Civic Auditorium.

“There is a lot of information out there about what to expect during the eclipse and the plans that are in place to prepare for the large influx of guests to our community. This meeting is a great opportunity for community members to hear first-hand information from various officials who have been directly involved with planning since last fall,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon.

Attendees heard presentations from Bonneville County, City of Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Transportation Department, Bureau of Land Management, Eastern Idaho Public Health and BYU-Idaho. The presentation was followed by 30-minutes of Q&A.

WATCH THE ENTIRE MEETING IN THE VIDEO CLIPS ABOVE.

CLICK HERE FOR EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ECLIPSE.