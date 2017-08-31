BLM releases cause of Deer Park fire

Updated at 5:00 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

MENAN — The Deer Park Fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. August 25 when a vehicle caught fire and spread to consume 17,588 acres. Multiple agencies assisted in firefighting efforts, which included structure protection and evacuations.

The fire was caused by an individual off roading on the lava fields north of Deer Park and west of Menan Butte. While off roading the vehicle high centered and caught fire igniting the vegetation around it.

The BLM asks the public to use existing roads and trails while recreating on public lands. Cross country travel is restricted.

There have been multiple human caused fires this year in the Menan Butte area. The BLM asks the public to keep fire prevention in mind; realizing that shooting can spark a fire, campfires can escape, and driving vehicles off roads or with dragging metal can ignite a wildfire.