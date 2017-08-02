Corn maze to open in honor of eclipse

0

Updated at 5:07 pm, August 2nd, 2017 By: Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — If you’re looking for something fun to do during the eclipse, try a corn maze.

Earlier this year, John and Deby Infanger bought a 40-acre farm on the west side of Idaho Falls and decided to host a fall celebration complete with pumpkin patch and corn maze. The design for the maze came to Deby when she was looking at the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s website.

“I loved the logo they have for the eclipse,” she said. With permission, the Infangers then used it as the design for their corn maze, which takes up 8 to 10 acres. “We planned it, and we couldn’t see it from the ground at first and (weren’t) sure if it would work. But it looks great. We’re really excited. We really wanted to celebrate the eclipse.”

The Infangers enlisted help from a corn maze group for the particulars of their corn maze. It is on the corner of 35th and 17th South, directly north of American Heritage Charter School.

Also on the farm property — called New Sweden Farms — is an old building that at one time was a store, then a rental. They have remodeled the building back into a store again. It will be used for concessions for the corn maze and eventually for fundraising for the school.

The corn maze will be open Aug. 21 to 26 in honor of the eclipse. It will open again for the fall Sept. 15 through Oct. 31 with other fun things planned.

“We wanted to cater to families with children, so there will be a farm playground including hay bale maze, swings and slides, pumpkin patch, crafts, pony rides, and a train to pull the kids,” Deby said.

Learn more on the New Sweden Farms Facebook page or at newswedenfarms.com.